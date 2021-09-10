AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — There is now an option for many independent school districts across Texas to have a virtual learning option. This after Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law expanding funding for online instruction.
Abbott signed Senate Bill 15 on September 9. Until now school districts across the state had to use federal funds or individual district savings to pay for virtual learning options.
Many districts and open-enrollment charter schools will be eligible to receive the funding. The law allows school districts to implement virtual programs without reducing the funding received from the state.
The law also specifies that teachers for virtual classes must complete a course on online instruction, and cannot teach students both face-to-face and online in the same class period.