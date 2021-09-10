ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Dozens of people took part in a stair climb remembrance of the September 11th terrorist attacks and those who lost their lives. Many who took on the task say they cherish the opportunity to honor the fallen.

Billy Hiser, who was serving in the Marines at the time of the attacks, told CBS 11 Reporter Nicole Jacobs that he is amazed at the bravery of first responders. Hiser said, “… how courageous are those people. I mean they’re running in a building that’s literally falling down around them.”

Nothing compares to sacrificing your life. But on this day, the least these climbers can do is just that, climb; 110 stories of Choctaw Stadium, formerly known as Globe Life Park.

Scott Wagley, one of the climbers, said, “Just trying to experience, in some small amounts, what those brave men and women endured… Running up into the towers.”

Hundreds of first responders lost their lives 20 years ago at Ground Zero. It was an attack that has shaped the life-long mission for those who participated in the climb, to be courageous; by putting one foot in front of the other, just as the men and women did running towards the Twin Towers

But this was different kind of mission. A mission for everyone to their part to make sure no one ever forgets

The local company Milestone hosted the event. For each of its technicians who participates the company will contribute $100 to buying lunch for local first responders.