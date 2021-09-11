TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues.
While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control.READ MORE: Aggravated Robbery Suspects Caught After County-Wide Manhunt
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the measure could become a model that infringes on constitutional rights in other areas.READ MORE: Former President George W. Bush Reflects On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
The concept has already popped up on issues ranging from federal gun law in Missouri transgender-student bathroom use in Tennessee.MORE NEWS: No Injuries Reported After Speeding Driver Crashes Into 2 Dallas Police Cars
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)