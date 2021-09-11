AUSTN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Saturday.
In the proclamation, the governor urges all Texans to take a moment to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Today marks twenty years since that Tuesday morning when the United States came face-to-face with tragedy and destruction in the wake of terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Over the course of a single morning, we lost family members, friends, loved ones, coworkers — each one with hopes and dreams. Twenty years later, we still feel their loss… As we united in the face of destruction and tragedy, let us once again remember the enduring patriotism that binds us together as one nation. Together, we will be a guiding light for generations to come.”