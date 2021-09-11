GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans gathered at the 9/11 memorial site in Grapevine Saturday morning to pay their respects to those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Grapevine residents wore red, white and blue, and carried American flags.
“I’m so glad I was able to be here for this, it was very touching,” visitor Silvia Barnett said.
And as Americans remember the 20th anniversary, many are reminded that today's teenagers weren't alive yet when the attacks occurred.
Julian Stewart, a local boy scout, says despite not living through that day, he will never forget it.
“It’s a really special moment for me,” Stewart said. “I know what happened… And I just try to take part even though I wasn’t here.”
Two moments of silence were held that represented when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center.
The ceremony concluded with a monumental flyover of a World War II D-Day aircraft and a prayer that America never forgets the day lives were cut short.