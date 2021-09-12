Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms In Gulf Of MexicoTropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it headed for the Gulf Coast on Sunday, threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana.

FEMA Searching For Hurricane Ida Evacuees In Dallas So They Can Register For HelpFEMA workers are are trying to reach Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana, some of whom may have rented hotel rooms or are in other locations in the Dallas area.

Home Depot Donates $1M To Hurricane Ida Relief, Operation Blessing Providing Disaster Kits Critical supplies are being packed up and shipped to Louisiana after the state took the brunt of the deadly category 4 hurricane.