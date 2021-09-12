SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee.
During the foot chase, Salazar says the man is believed to have fired a gunshot at the pursuing deputy, drawing fatal return fire.
In a separate incident, Police Chief William McManus says officers on drug patrol encountered a man sitting in his vehicle early Sunday. McManus says the man saw them approach, tried to flee, pulled a gun from his waistband and was shot dead.
All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigations.