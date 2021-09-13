NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old student was shot near Sam Houston High School in Arlington and that led to three schools being put on lockdown.

By 3:30 p.m., the lockdown on Sam Houston High, Atherton Elementary and Adams Elementary School was liftd.

Arlington Deputy Police Chief Chris Cook said several shots were fired but it doesn’t appear the school was the target. “Parents and buses can stage on Billy Stewart Drive (Crocker Dr.), which is on the west side of the school. AISD will release students in waves to parents. Again, no active threats on campus,” the department tweeted. 

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sherry Street near Arkansas Lane. Arlington Police haven’t provided any details on the victim’s condition apart from his age. .

One car has a bullet hole in it and was abandoned, but the driver and/or passengers can’t be found. Police are combing the area to look for the suspect or suspects.

No educators, school workers or additional students were injured.

