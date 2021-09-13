ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — At least one person is facing charges after several fights broke out at Six Flags Over Texas on September 11.
Videos posted on Twitter show the fights — involving several different groups — during the evening on Saturday.
Parents vented their frustration on the park’s social media page saying some kids were trampled, others called on the park to increase safety measures.
Six Flags released a statement that said, in part —
“After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately 30 minutes early out of an abundance of caution.”
An off-duty Arlington police officer working security at the park said he saw a teenager, later identified as Kenderrick White of Fort Worth, fighting with another person. Police say White ran away when the officer tried to detain him, but was caught when police broke up another fight the teen was involved in.
White, 18, was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail. He is facing charges of fighting in public, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Six Flags had already beefed up security following a couple of violent incidents at their North Texas parks earlier in the year.