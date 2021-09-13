NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A shots-fired call near Sam Houston High School in Arlington has led to three schools being put on lockdown.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sherry Street near Arkansas Lane.

Deputy Chief Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department said several shots were fired but it doesn’t appear the school was the target.

One car has a bullet hole in it and was abandoned, but the driver and/or passengers can’t be found.

Cook said Sam Houston High is on lockdown along with Atherton Elementary and Adams Elementary School.

Police are combing the area to look for the suspect or suspects.

