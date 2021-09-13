IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was shot during an argument at DART’s Irving Convention Center Station on Sunday night, Sept. 12 and later died at Parkland Hospital.
DART Police said it happened shortly before 7:00 p.m.
It’s not yet clear what led up to the confrontation and shooting, but police said the shooter said he fired in self-defense.
DART Police are conducting the investigation.
“Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be will be presented to a grand jury for determination of any potential criminal charges,” DART Police said in a news release.