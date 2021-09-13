UPTOWN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have arrested Damion Williams, 36, for allegedly shooting at a car, striking a 23-year-old instead on Sept. 13 at 3 a.m.
The victim survived the stray bullet and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.
During the course of the investigation, video was obtained that captured Williams shooting at the car and striking the victim. Williams was arrested and placed in jail for aggravated assault. His bond will be set by a magistrate.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Alex Zabriskie, #10565 at 469-849-3760 or alexander.zabriskie@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 165876-2021.