CBS 11's Anne Elise Parks "Baby Bump Update" 9/13We’re checking in on Anne Elise’s pregnancy. She and baby are now 35 weeks along with about a month to go! Baby is now 18-19 inches long and weighs 5-6 lbs. so almost the full size he or she will be at birth. Baby’s current size is comparable to a pineapple or a George Foreman Grill.

4 hours ago