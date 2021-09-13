NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Three of Texas’ Most Wanted are back in custody after arrests made during September, including one fugitive and two sex offenders.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Valentine Johnathan Price was arrested September 2. Fugitive Xavier Montreal Benard was arrested Sept. 3, and sex offender Henry Anthony Taylor was arrested on Sept. 8.

Price, of Fort Worth, was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department near a store on the south side of the city. The now 37-year-old was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List in August and had been wanted since May 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address.

In 2002, Price was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 4-year-old girl. A Crime Stoppers reward of $3,000 will be paid for his capture.

Xavier Montreal Benard, 31, of Houston, is affiliated with the 52 Hoover Gangster Crips gang. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force in the parking lot of a business in North Houston.

Benard was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on August 11, 2021. He’d been wanted by authorities since Oct. 4, 2019, after violating his parole.

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, of San Antonio, was arrested on a street in central South Bend, Ind., by the South Bend Police Department. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on April 1, 2021. Taylor has been wanted since April 2020, when he absconded from his last known address in San Antonio.

In 1993, Taylor was convicted of rape in Indiana following an incident with a 17-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2012, while on probation, Taylor was convicted in Bexar County of two counts of sexual assault involving a 54-year-old woman. He was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison, and was released in 2019.