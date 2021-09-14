CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cheerleaders, dance team members, athletes and the Lake Dallas High School marching band took a high-energy pep rally on the road to spread some joy.
With Homecoming 2021 right around the corner, Lake Dallas High leaders said they wanted “to instill in our students the importance of giving back to the community,” so they performed for folks at the Corinth Rehabilitation Suites.
Due to COVID-19, some of the residents have been there for more than a year with very little contact with anyone other than their staff.
“This was a tremendous opportunity for Lake Dallas to help a facility that is in need of engagement with the outside world,” the school explained in a news release.
When the students arrived at the rehabilitation center, residents were ready to go with their pom-poms and signs as if at a normal pep rally.
During the pep rally, students performed cheers, dances, the fight song, and the Falcon chant.