KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old woman is in the Kaufman County Jail after allegedly shooting and killing her 52-year-old daughter.
Margaret Ann Johnston is charged with murder and her bond is set at $1,000,000.
What the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is calling a domestic disturbance, happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the 12000 block of FM 1836.
When deputies got there, they found the victim, Connie Lynn Helms, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder.
That’s also where they arrested Johnston.
It’s not yet clear what led up to the deadly shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.