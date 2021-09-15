West Nile Virus: Arlington To Conduct Targeted Ground Spraying To Kill Mosquitoes After Positive Samples FoundThe City of Arlington said Wednesday, September 15 that it will conduct targeted ground spraying after confirming three positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples in the city. Katie Johnston reports.

24 minutes ago

Texas Gymnast Simone Biles Tells Congress 'Enough Is Enough' After Abuse At Hands Of CoachOn September 15 Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress that “enough is enough” in emotional testimony along with other young gymnasts about her sexual abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Flower Mound, Frisco & Round Rock, Texas Make Money Magazine's 50 Best Places To Live ListMoney Magazine is out with its annual list of the 50 Best Places To Live In The United States for 2021 & 2022. Three Texas cities have made it into the top 50 this year. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago