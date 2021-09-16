DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pep rally that was scheduled at Denton High School this morning, September 16 was cancelled due to an ‘unsubstantiated threat.’ That according to Denton High School Principal, Joel Hays.

In a letter to parents, Hays said they canceled the rally “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This morning a student reported that a threat to our campus was posted on a popular social media platform,” Hays said in the letter. “While the threats have not been verified by the Denton Police Dept., know that we are currently working through details and an investigation.”

Denton Police also tweeted the information today. “A DHS pep rally has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution while officers investigate an unsubstantiated threat. Again, there are officers at the school investigating, but no threats have been verified and your students are safe in their classes,” said police officials on Twitter.

POLICE PRESENCE | A DHS pep rally has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution while officers investigate an unsubstantiated threat. Again, there are officers at the school investigating, but no threats have been verified and your students are safe in their classes. pic.twitter.com/tCwltAoTAf

— Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) September 16, 2021

Hays said that students and staff were otherwise working through a ‘normal day ‘ at school.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us and we wanted to assure you that at no time was there a danger to our campus nor were our students or staff in harm’s way,” said Hays.