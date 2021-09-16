FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas has become a top destination for out-of-state transplants.

People are flocking to the Lone Star State for new jobs and a new life.

“We are happy to have them,” said Marc Moffitt, an adjunct professor of real estate at the University of North Texas. “They are coming here in droves. One thousand people a day are moving to the state of Texas, and they are coming from all over the nation.”

Moffitt said by and large, Californians moving to Texas outnumber all others who are moving to the state.

In fact U.S. census data more than 80,000 Californians relocated to Texas every single year starting in 2018.

Anytime we look at migration patterns we have to take a look at two things. Number one, what are they running from and number two what are they running to, and Texas has a lot of things going for it and people see Texas as the land of opportunity for it,” said Moffitt.

He said new jobs and companies moving to Texas has driven most of the migration and that coupled with a lower cost of living is the perfect combination to entice people to move to Texas.

“Businesses are relocating to the state of Texas. We have a lot lower regulatory environment. The cost of living is a lot lower here. The cost to start a business and the cost to go broke is a whole lot less, and those are very important factors, lower taxes and we’ve got great BBQ, too,” he said.

With so much space to build on in North Texas, Moffitt doesn’t believe this trend will slow anytime soon.

“Do we run out of space? I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Texas has got plenty of vacant land,” he said.