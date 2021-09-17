DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The the 2021 State Fair of Texas kicks off soon but Big Tex — Fair Park’s favorite cowboy — is all dressed up and taking his rightful place Friday.
The fair kicks of on September 24, one week from today.READ MORE: Thousands Of Haitian Migrants Crowd Under Bridge To Wait In Texas Town On Mexican Border
The 55-foot-tall will resume his post this year as the official State Fair of Texas ambassador.READ MORE: Texas Doctor Says He's Still Being Punished For Trying To Save Lives During COVID-19
Big Tex’s skeletal structure was originally built in 1949 for a Christmas celebration in Kerens. After two years there as the world’s tallest Santa Claus, the figure was sold to the State Fair of Texas for $750.
The cowboy made his debut at the 1952 State Fair of Texas, but had no voice. It was until a year later that Big Tex began greeting visitors with his now legendary ‘Howdy Folks!’MORE NEWS: Video: Hostess At Popular NYC Restaurant Carmine's Attacked After Asking Tourists From Texas For Vax Proof
Each year fans of the giant wait to see his new threads — which always include cowboy boots, blue jeans and a western shirt.