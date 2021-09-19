INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Dallas Cowboys a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
After Tristan Vizcaino tied the game with a 29-yard field goal, Dallas went 49 yards in 11 plays to get just barely into Zuerlein's range.
Tony Pollard ran for 109 yards on 13 carries for the third 100-yard game of his career. Dak Prescott completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards as the Cowboys evened their record at 1-1 despite being without five players who started the opener.
Justin Herbert had the 10th 300-yard game of his young career but threw two interceptions.
The Los Angeles Chargers finally got what they sought when they moved up from San Diego to the nation’s second-largest metropolis.
For the first time Sunday, the Chargers took the field in their spectacular new stadium in front of a roaring, engaged crowd of 70,240.
But the fulfillment of this star-crossed franchise's quest has come with a twist that would be worthy of a "Twilight Zone" episode, or maybe a rub of a monkey's paw.
Tens of thousands of those SoFi Stadium fans were clearly, vocally supporting the Chargers’ opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.