DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “We’re not having it.” That’s the message from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia after a deadly weekend shooting in Deep Ellum that also injured several people.
Kenneth Walker, 18, was killed and five others wounded early Sunday morning outside a busy nightclub at the corner of Main Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Another 18-year-old, Lathaniel Pearson, was arrested but police say they aren’t sure if he is the one who fired the deadly shots.
It was just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday when officers in the vicinity saw Pearson pointing a gun and ordered him to drop the weapon. The teenager dropped the weapon but ran from officers. He was caught and taken into custody after a short foot chase.
The issue investigators are looking into is that at the same time Walker was shot there were several other individuals firing weapons in the area. Pearson was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest charges.
Walker died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital. Another shooting victim — 19-years-old — was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four other people, ages 30, 25, 21 and 15, were hurt during the shootings but officials say their injuries aren't life threatening.
Dallas police released a statement saying they have “zero tolerance” for the violence,