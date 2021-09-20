NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The investigation continues Monday morning into how a military plane made a crash landing into a Lake Worth neighborhood on Sunday — right into people’s homes.

The naval jet from Corpus Christi was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed — just off of Tejas Trail in Lake Worth. Police say it’s the first such crash ever seen in the city.

In all, three houses were damaged. The families who lived there were quickly rushed out and were uninjured. The two pilots — a student and his instructor — were able to eject from the cockpit. Both remained hospitalized Monday.

After ejecting, one of those pilots got caught in powerlines and was shocked and badly burned.

The quick actions of two off-duty firefighters may have saved those pilots’ lives. Fort Worth firefighters Mike Dusek and Nathan Graves saw the pilots eject and rushed to help the pilot tangled in the powerlines.

Talking about the pilots ae Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said, “I would imagine that for a pilot, this is the day that you dread, that you hope never comes. And so for them and their families who have experienced that worst day, we just want them to know that our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The crash and electrical line contact knocked out power in the area, Crews worked through the night to try to restore service.

At this point, the cause of the crash is unknown. The Naval Safety Center is investigating.