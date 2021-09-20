NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — On September 20 Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.
The vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, is currently available for anyone 12 and older.READ MORE: 2 Texas Police Officers Shot While Executing Warrant At Apartment Complex
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Deep Ellum Shooting, Suspect Lathaniel Pearson In Custody
MORE NEWS: Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Military Plane Crash Into Texas Neighborhood