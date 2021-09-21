DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As CeeDee Lamb walked off the field celebrating the Cowboys first win… he was already looking ahead to his next big victory — distributing meals to those who can use a helping hand.

“At the end of the day you gotta take the shoulder pads off. The helmet off. The jersey off. We’re still people,” said the Cowboys second year receiver.

People who understand what it is to have an abundance when some feel boxed in because they don’t have enough. And no one understands more than CeeDee. Lamb expressed excitement for giving people healthy food and described himself as “very excited and excited for those families.”

Way before he was a budding star, Lamb was Boys & Girls Clubs of America member. That makes it a no brainer to team up with Albertsons/Tom Thumb and the Club of Greater Tarrant county.

“This ties directly into the core of who he is and inspires other kids in that mission of service,” said Shon Dorsey, Senior VP of the club.

Ashley Canonica, Senior Director of Marketing for Albertsons/Tom Thumb, said, “coming off a big win it shows how much being in the community means to him,” about Lamb’s altruism.

For some football is everything. But for Lamb, it’s not the only thing he wants to be measured by as he goes upward and onward in life. “You never know what someone’s going through. Could be the toughest time of their life.”

Giving back means bringing a “bright light” to those in need. And for fans, it’s alright to hop on the bandwagon, especially when the Cowboys have a playmaker who knows it’s better to give than receive.