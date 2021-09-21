DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 135th State Fair of Texas commences on Friday. And preparing to welcome around 2 million guests during a pandemic is no easy task.

“The current health situation makes for a challenging backdrop for our 135 years tradition,” said State Fair of Texas spokesperson Karissa Condoianis. “Of course, we would love for everyone to attend the State Fair this year and continue the great family traditions that we’ve all come to know and love.”

But with those come some new procedures to ensure safety. Organizers said, most importantly, bring a mask.

“You will be asked at the gates if you have it, and they will be required at all indoor facilities, recommending that you wear them when you’re in outdoor crowded settings to keep yourself and those around you safe, especially if you are not vaccinated,” said Condoianis.

If you live In Dallas County.and haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, you can get the Pfizer vaccine at the Fair. Those who do will be eligible to receive $20 in food and ride coupons.

The Fair has also relocated some attractions to promote social distancing and placed more than 500 sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds. They’ve also added a State Fair Safety Team, comprised of former police officers who will act as ambassadors to guests and liasions to Dallas police.

“If anything happens, for the fairgoers, and they need police assistance, come to one of us. We’ll definitely get them a lot quicker,” said Safety Team member Miguel Sarmiento.

Fair organizers do expect attendance to be lower than normal. But they hope those that come will have compliance along with their corny dogs.

“Big Tex needs every fairgoer to do their part, and most of all, be respectful of others, as you attend the Fair this year,” said Condoianis.

The State Fair of Texas runs from September 24-October 17.