ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s rivalry week in Rockwall!
On Friday, the Rockwall Yellowjackets face off against the Rockwall-Heath Hawks in the I-30 Classic. The showdown squares off two of the best high school quarterbacks in the area: Rockwall-Heath's Josh Hoover who is committed to Indiana, and Rockwall's Braedyn Locke, who is committed to Mississippi State.
"It's a big rivalry." said Hoover. "We've all grown up playing against each other since we were little kids and so, it's going to be fun."
Rockwall-Heath Safety Peyton Williams agrees. “We’ve known these guys all of our lives. It’s awesome to be able to go play against them. It’s amazing.”
Rockwall-Heath enters the game ranked 9th in the State of Texas, but the Hawks Head Coach Mike Spradlin is doing his best to keep his team humble heading into Friday's Crosstown Showdown against familiar foes will be intense.
“It’s a pretty intense rivalry. We are the stepchild, we know that. I mean Rockwall High has been here a long time, so we have to earn what we get.”