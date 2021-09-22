DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends of 30-year-old Justin Dixon are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who murdered him in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning.

To Shea Ferrara, Dixon was like a brother. The two were roommates at the time of his death. “We have known each other since we were 16,” she said. “We kind of lived in neighboring towns, small Texas towns, so everybody knows everybody over there you know. We kind of just bonded over music.

Ferrara said just before 3 a.m. Monday, Dixon was leaving a friend’s in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood when he was fatally shot near the Flamingo Apartments — just days after his 30th birthday.

“His parents hadn’t even gotten to give him his birthday card,” she said. “They’re angry, they’re distraught. It is so senseless what’s happened.”

Police said Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, they haven’t identified a suspect. “They’re saying it’s a robbery,” Ferrara said. “All the pieces that I’m being told, the way he was attacked, it doesn’t seem like robbery was the only motive.”

The neighborhood organization Take Back Oak Lawn is getting involved.

“This is a community led effort and I feel confident in this community that we can solve this,” Lee Daugherty said.

The last few days, they’ve been going door to door asking more more than 200 Oak Lawn residents if they’ve seen anything that could lead to an arrest and leaving flyers asking for camera footage.

“Several videos have been submitted and those are being processed,” Daugherty said.

The hope is someone saw something and can bring justice for Dixon.

“He was one of the most kind hearted, genuine loving caring individuals that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and he deserves it,” Ferrara said.

Dixon’s visitation is on Sept. 23 in Rio Vista, where his parents live. His funeral the following day. On Sept.25, a public vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at the Legacy of Love Monument in Dallas.

Anyone with any information should contact Dallas Police Detective Scott Sayers by phone at 214-671-3647 or by email at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 170550-2021.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in felony cases. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) at any time.