WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A robbery suspect is behind bars after police say he walked into Chase Bank, located at 225 E Interstate 20 and demanded money from the teller.

It happened on Sept. 22 just before 5 p.m.

After obtaining the money, the suspect left the bank. No weapon was displayed during the incident. After walking out of the bank, he got into what was described as a black or grey SUV with no license plate.

Multiple officers with the Weatherford Police Department responded to the area to begin the search for the suspect vehicle. Upon arriving in the area, two officers located a SUV matching the description at the intersection of Holland Lake Dr and the S Interstate 20 Service Rd. A traffic stop was attempted after the vehicle got on the interstate. The suspect vehicle initially pulled off the interstate onto the south service road and stopped. Officers began to give the suspect verbal commands to exit the vehicle and the driver refused. A short time later, he fled the traffic stop and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on the south service road into Hudson Oaks.

Once in Hudson Oaks, Hudson Oaks Police Officers took over as the primary pursuit agency with the Weatherford officers following in support. The suspect eventually ended up westbound on Fort Worth Hwy (US 180) where the initial pursuing officers maintained visual contact with the suspect but were too far behind to actively be involved in the pursuit. As the SUV approached the intersection of Fort Worth Hwy and Centerpoint Rd, additional officers with the Weatherford Police Department began to pursue the suspect vehicle westbound on Fort Worth Hwy for a short distance before the suspect vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway in the 2200 block and went through a fence coming to rest in the middle of a field. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran on foot before being taken into custody 100 yards from the vehicle.

The incident is still under active investigation.