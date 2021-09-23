DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security has suspended the use of horse patrols to prevent entry and gather migrants in the Texas border town of Del Rio — at least temporarily.
The move comes after images of agents on horseback appearing to use questionable tactics against migrants were seen around the world and prompted a federal investigation.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that more information was need but called the scenes "horrific".
Both the Department of Homeland Security and the White House confirmed Thursday morning that those patrols had been stopped.
