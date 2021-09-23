MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation into an officer involved shooting is underway in McKinney. The officer was not injured.
It all started with a 911 from a home on Redwood Drive all about a suicidal person. That person's relative is who called police. Arriving officers tried to make contact with the man for nearly an hour. At one point, the man came outside and allegedly pointed a shotgun at officers. Officers then fired, hitting the man as he stood, then fell on the front lawn. He died.
"This is a tragic situation and our hearts do go out to the family at this time," a police spokesperson told CBS News.
The Texas Rangers are heading up the investigation.