BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Derrick Rashard Gloude, 24, of Beaumont has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to court documents, from November 9, 2020 through November 16, 2020, Gloude robbed six businesses and attempted to rob another in Beaumont. The stores were all engaged in interstate commerce and employed clerks who were engaged in the commercial activities of the stores at the time of the robberies. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce. In each of the robberies, Gloude brandished a purple pistol and pointed it at the clerks when demanding money.

After receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, investigators were able to develop Gloude as a suspect. A review of Gloude’s public Facebook page showed photos of Gloude wearing clothes matching the clothing reported by the clerks in each store. Additionally, Gloude’s Facebook showed pictures of him brandishing a purple handgun and flashing fans of cash. The pistol was recovered after Gloude’s arrest and determined to have been reported stolen in Beaumont.

“Gloude did more than use violence to steal money from local businesses, he terrorized the clerks by pointing guns in their faces,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Now, these victims can rest assured that they are safe from Gloude as a result of outstanding investigative work by our law enforcement partners.”

Gloude was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 13, 2021. He faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Quinn.