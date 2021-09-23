HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston-area woman was run over and killed Thursday as a man was making his getaway after snatching her purse, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. outside a McDonald's restaurant near Houston's eastern outskirts.
The woman, who was in her early 70s, had just emerged from the Cloverleaf restaurant when she was robbed and run over, Gonzalez said. The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a hospital where she died.
"This is someone's loved one. This should not happen to anybody," Gonzalez told reporters at the crime scene. "I mean, really? Stealing a purse from an older person? Get a job!"
The suspect remains on the loose. A police investigation is ongoing.