NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In an open letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday, September 23, Former President Donald Trump has backed House Bill 16(PDF) that calls for a “review of the results of the 2020 general election.”

“Bills to audit elections in your great state’s House and Senate were considered during Texas’ Second Special Session. Instead, the legislature passed a watered-down amendment that doesn’t even apply to the 2020 Presidential Election,” said President Trump. “This short amendment doesn’t answer the questions Texans have about the last election. Texans demand a real audit to completely address their concerns.”

President Trump endorsed Governor Abbott on June 1 of this year. “Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas. No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott,” said Trump back in June.

Abbott is up for re-election in 2022 and already has a primary opponent in former Texas Republican Senator Don Huffines and Retired Lt. Col. Allen West.

Huffines responded soon after echoing the call, taking a few jabs at Abbott.

“Texans deserve to have confidence in their elections, but Greg Abbott is in the way,” said Huffines in a news release. “He’s been in charge of our elections for 20 years but voter confidence in the integrity of our system is at an all time low. What is Greg Abbott afraid of?”

Trump said HB 16 — which has been filed in the Third Special Session of the 87th Legislature in Texas — specifically addresses the 2020 Presidential Election and enables audits for future elections. Read HB 16 (PDF) here.

“Texas needs you to act now. Your Third Special Session is the perfect, and maybe last, opportunity to pass this audit bill. Time is running out. Paper ballots in your state are only kept for 22 months after the election. Your citizens don’t trust the election system, and they want your leadership on this issue,” said Trump.

“I’m glad President Trump is pushing Greg Abbott to pass a forensic election audit here in Texas. Together, we can force him to do things he doesn’t want to do,” said Huffines.

Text Of Letter To Governor Greg Abbott From Donald J. Trump: