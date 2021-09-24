DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 13th North Texas Giving Day is a wrap and this year the annual 18-hour event raised a record-breaking amount, exceeding $66 million for all of the participating nonprofits.

North Texas Giving Day was preceded by 22 days of early giving that included virtual, in-person, and outside celebrations to mark the giving extravaganza. Gifts poured in from more than 100,000 donors from all 50 states and 26 countries.

“We are so grateful to all of the donors, sponsors, and volunteers that gave so generously in support of the nonprofits that are making our community a better and more equitable place to live and work,” said Dave Scullin, with Communities Foundation of Texas. “For the past 18 months, our local nonprofit organizations have truly risen to the occasion to ensure that during these very uncertain times, people and animals are fed, children are educated and cared for, veterans and senior citizens get the health services they need, and that all North Texans have the opportunity to thrive.”

North Texas Giving Day has raised more than $440 million since it launched in 2009. Communities Foundation of Texas founded North Texas Giving Day to provide an easy way for everyone to support their community by donating to local nonprofits, while bolstering the nonprofit sector by providing fundraising tools and support.