FAIR PARK (CBSDFW.COM – Two million people are expected to visit the fair this year which involves a lot of planning. Of course, during a pandemic guests’ health is top priority.

As soon as you walk through the gates, you see hand sanitizing stations. All of the tables are also spaced out, as well as some attractions. Fair officials put a lot of planning into all of this and tonight fair goers say they’re noticing.

The food, the rides and of course Big Tex.

It’s enough to bring Nick Fletcher, no relation to Fletcher’s corn dogs, out for his first in-person event since the pandemic began. Visiting all the way from Seattle, Washington to spend a weekend with friends.

“I do have my mask and hand sanitizer and am maintaining social distancing, but it’s been great here,” he said.

“And we keep it clean and safe with the hand sanitizers,” his friend said.

Masks are recommended in crowded outdoor settings and required an indoor settings.

“We walked in with our masks and we kind of noticed okay there’s some that are not wearing it,” Ricky Rios said. “I’ll keep with my practice, but I don’t see it really truly being enforced heavily.”

Fair officials said so far they have not received any complaints but stress personal responsibility is key to keeping everyone safe.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the best protection fair goers can have is being vaccinated. They’re operating a Pfizer vaccination tent located behind Big Tex.

“It was a great opening day,” spokesperson Christian Grisales said. “We expected hundreds of people to show up. We vaccinated over 100 people today and that’s a great number.”

The county has about 500 vaccines a day available at the vaccination tent and anyone who gets a vaccine will get $20 worth fair coupons.