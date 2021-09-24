FAIR PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the word everyone loves: “free.”

Once you’re inside the State Fair of Texas, organizers say, there are hundreds of free things to do. One of those being side shows such as “Mighty Mike,” a strongman show by Mike Johns.

“It’s a free show! We’ve got bleachers for the audience, and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been coming up with,” Johns said.

He says he’s been perfecting his strength and comedy for seven years.

“There’s a line of strongmen going back to the 20’s where they used to perform at events just like this and so I am just trying to keep this tradition alive,” Johns said.

And just next door, – a free petting zoo.

Another no-cost stop? The newly renovated Hall of State. Inside are three new exhibits. One features memorabilia from the fair through the decades.

“There’s a lot of history there,” said Karissa Condoianis from the State Fair. “A lot of the items from some of our vendors, like Fletchers Corny Dogs, will be on display,”

Also back and free this year are the weekend rodeos. Condoianis says everyone should take advantage of what the fair has to offer.

“There are actually hundreds of things out here that you can do every day that are included in your admission.”