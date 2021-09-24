FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking for the public’s help after the dismembered bodies of three people, including a child, were found in a burning trash dumpster.

The discovery came early Wednesday morning outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in West Fort Worth.

Firefighters responded to the dumpster fire just after 6:15 a.m. Once it was put out, they found body parts inside.

Developing story in Fort Worth. Dumpster on fire at this spot Wednesday morning had dismembered bodies of adult male, teen/adult female and a young child inside. pic.twitter.com/avsg5rYAew — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) September 24, 2021

Fort Worth Police and homicide detectives were called to the scene. They report the bodies appeared to be that of an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male.

The bodies were badly burned and heavily dismembered, and there are body parts missing, police said.

Investigators said the composition of the body parts is making identification difficult.

The adult male has been identified as 42-year-old David Lueras.

Public records show Lueras has a lengthy criminal history, including charges of fraud, drug possession, and theft.

Police did not have a definitive home town, but said he frequented areas near Dallas, Bedford and Euless.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Fort Worth Police.