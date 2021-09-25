WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State 31-29.
Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State and caught five passes for 51 yards. That included a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try.
The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.
Baylor is set to take on Oklahoma State Saturday evening at 6 p.m.
