NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Not a whole lot of relief in sight for those suffering from allergies today but perhaps some rain over the next few days can help to wash some of the pollen out of the air.
Anne Elise parks said Monday, September 27 that ragweed, fungus and elm are the top allergens in the air as pollen.com says that the numbers are expected to stay high the next couple days.
Along with the higher pollen counts comes a bit of sticky — and possibly rainy — weather.
A southerly breeze returns to North Texas and so does the chance of rain.
For now, crisp autumn mornings will be replaced by a more muggy greeting to the day.
“We keep that humidity climbing into Wednesday,” Said CBS 11 Meteorologist, Anne Elise Parks.
Dallas and Fort Worth rank at the top of the list as far as worst cities for allergy sufferers this week according to pollen.com. That dubious distinction is shared with Laredo, Abilene and Waco this week.