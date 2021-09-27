ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Several schools in the Arlington Independent School District are on lockdown.
CBS 11 News has learned it was around 12:30 p.m. when officers were sent to a gas station near Arkansas and Sherry after we receiving reports of shots fired. It is believed that a group of teens got into a physical fight and at some point at least one shot was fired.READ MORE: Child Dies Of Rare Infection Likely Linked To Arlington Splash Pad
So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
As a precaution, three nearby schools were all placed on lockout.READ MORE: DEA Alert: Sharp Increase In Fake Prescription Pills Containing Fentanyl And Meth
Administrators sent the following information out –
“Due to nearby police activity, three Arlington ISD schools are in a lockout, including Adams Elementary, Atherton Elementary and Sam Houston High School. A lockout means that all exterior school doors are locked from the inside to prevent persons from entering the building. Students continue with their learning as police conduct their investigation in the surrounding areas. Initially, Sam Houston High School was on lockdown but that was lifted when police determined that there was no imminent threat to students or staff inside the building.”
Officials say all students and staff are safe.MORE NEWS: Texas Supreme Court Again Denies City Of Fort Worth's Request To Review Decisions To Fire Former Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald
Police are still in the area investigating the incident.