DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took Dallas Fire-Rescue less than an hour to extinguish a house fire in the 10600 block of Cade Drive, in Southeast Dallas.
They responded just after noon on Sept. 27. When firefighters arrived at the one-story home, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. While efforts were initially made at an offensive attack, the fire progression forced firefighters to take a defensive posture. Despite how advanced the flames were upon arrival, the fire was declared extinguished within the hour.
It’s unclear the number of people who were inside the home when the fire began, but everyone was able to make it out safely. Unfortunately, firefighters did find the deceased body of one dog inside the home.
Fire Investigators are still looking into exactly what caused the fire. Currently, it is listed as undetermined.