GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Garland have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.
Husband and wife, Richard Rocha Jr. and Henrietta Rocha, were last seen around 2:00 p.m. on September 26. The pair were at their home in the 900 block of Milky Way.
It is believed the couple left their home in a green 2005 GMC Sierra, single cab truck and never returned. The license plate on the vehicle is Texas — BA19017.
Richard Rocha is 90-years-old and suffers from Alzheimer's. Henrietta Rocha is 89-years-old and is said to be showing signs of also having Alzheimer's disease.
Mr. Rocha is a white male who stands approximately 5’ 6” tall, and weighs around 115 pounds. He has brown eyes, short gray hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
Mrs. Rocha is a white female who stands approximately 5' 3", and also weighs around 115 pounds. She has short gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Both are possibly wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard and Henrietta Rocha are asked to call 911.