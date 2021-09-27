DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 is pursuing details behind the Texas Secretary of State’s decision to conduct forensic audits of the 2020 election in three North Texas counties.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Governor Greg Abbott commented for the first time about the forensic audit of the 2020 election in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Harris Counties.

The Governor defended the audit in an interview with Fox News Sunday. “These audits that the state is doing, they actually began months ago because the Secretary of State of Texas has an obligation to make sure that we do conduct audits in the State of Texas.”

CBS 11 asked Governor Abbott’s Press Secretary Renae Eze about what the Governor said during that interview, and she referred us to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Several times now, CBS 11 has sent emails to that office, asking when the audit was ordered, who ordered it, and why.

The office has not responded.

Former President Donald Trump brought the issue up in an open letter to the Governor last Thursday.

He said, “Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit! Governor Abbott, we need a ‘Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election’ added to the call.”

The Governor didn’t add the issue to the current special session agenda, but hours later Thursday, the Secretary of State’s Office announced the audit.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, criticized the Governor Monday.

“The reality is, Trump demanded it, he caved in minutes later.”

Jenkins said Dallas County reached out to the Secretary of State’s office.

“They weren’t able to tell us anything as far as what they wanted,” said Judge Jenkins.

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet issued the following statement Monday:

“Collin County has not been updated on the schedule or processes for the audit yet but we are prepared to assist the state in any way needed.”

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley , a Republican, said he was a little surprised the county hadn’t heard about the audit before Thursday.

“The Secretary of State’s office just said, we’ll get back to you. We’re in the middle of the plan. And when you know, when we have more details, we’ll get back with you. At the same time, we welcome the opportunity to assist and do whatever we can we feel comfortable with the election.”

The local leaders say they don’t think the audit will find anything wrong.