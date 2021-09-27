NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – What were you doing when you were 8 years old? A young North Texas girl is on a worldwide mission to help refugee children.

We caught up with Paisley Elliott before she leaves later this week on her next journey.

“So, I’m going to give the kids in Uganda, in the Rwanda refugee camp, something I call the Shine Box. It’s a pop-up classroom that can go anywhere,” explained Paisley.

The box includes a lap desk that is big enough for two children to share and work on school assignments. She raises money primarily through lemonade stands and donation requests.

This isn’t Elliott’s first journey outside of North Texas. Besides efforts in Grapevine and Flower Mound, she’s delivered school supplies, basic hygiene items and even Christmas presents to places including Greece, Mexico City and Nicaragua.

“This is just genuinely in her heart, and this is in her nature,” explained Paisley’s mother, Tali Jones.

Elliott is capturing the attention of local groups and internationally where she was nominated for an award from the UN Refugee Agency. She is taking the baton from adults by packing a little hope for children who need something to smile about.

“If they’re happy then that would make me really happy,” proclaimed Elliott.

To learn more about Paisley’s Pals click here.