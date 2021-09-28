FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused in the deaths of three people found in a burning dumpster last week, Jason Thornburg is behind bars.

The 41-year-old electrician’s apprentice is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He has also admitted to killing another woman in another state and a 61-year-old Fort Worth man in May. He said he slit the man’s throat, then uncapped a gas line and lit a candle in the room… all as a human sacrifice, according to the affidavit.

Also in the affidavit, Thornburg said he has an in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believes he was called to commit human sacrifices.

Crime scene detectives are still searching the motel room in Euless Thornburg shared with one of the victims, David Lueras, 42. Thornburg told police he believed LuerasÂ needed to be sacrificed. Thus, he cut his throat and cut Lueras into pieces in the bathtub. Thornburg kept the remains in trash bags several days before getting some Rubbermaid type bins to store them in.

Police have since identified the other two victims as adult women. Thornburg told detectives he knew the women “casually.” Again, though, he believed both women needed to be sacrificed. He slit one of the women’s throats and put her body parts in a storage bin. Two days later, according to the affidavit, the second female victim showed up at the hotel room and stabbed, then strangled her. Her remains also went into a storage bin.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will later release their identities.

The grisly discovery came on Sept. 22 outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in West Fort Worth. Firefighters responded to the dumpster fire just after 6:15 in the morning. Once it was put out, they found body parts inside. Fort Worth Police and homicide detectives were called to the scene. The bodies were badly burned and heavily dismembered, and there were body parts missing as well.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Fort Worth Police.

Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.