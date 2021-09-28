FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused in the deaths of three people found in a burning dumpster last week, Jason Thornburg is behind bars.
The 41-year-old is is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
The discovery came on Sept. 22 outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in West Fort Worth. Firefighters responded to the dumpster fire just after 6:15 in the morning. Once it was put out, they found body parts inside.
Fort Worth Police and homicide detectives were called to the scene. They said the bodies appeared to be that of an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male. He was later identified as David Lueras, 42.
Public records show Lueras has a lengthy criminal history, including charges of fraud, drug possession, and theft. Police did not have a definitive home town, but said he frequented areas near Dallas, Bedford and Euless.
The bodies were badly burned and heavily dismembered, and there are body parts missing, police said.Â Investigators said the composition of the body parts is making identification difficult.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Fort Worth Police.