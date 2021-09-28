SHERMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop on Sept. 27 netted narcotics, a loaded gun and $4,000 in cash thanks to Sherman K9 Officer Jaeger.
His handle, Officer Anderson conducted the stop on northbound US 75 near US 82. The driver, Joshua Todd was found to have an active warrant and was placed under arrest.
Officer Anderson deployed Jaeger to perform an open-air sniff around the car. He alerted on the car and 10 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of THC, and the gun and cash.
Todd is currently at the Grayson County Jail.