EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents reunited a seven-year-old child with his mother after they separated in a Mission orchard.
On the early morning of Sept. 27, a McAllen Border Patrol Station agent saw 14 people crossing the Rio Grande south of Mission. Agents responded to the area and apprehended four migrants. A female Mexican national within the group stated she became separated from her four children in the orchard and did not know where they were. Agents and local law enforcement officers immediately searched the area and located three missing children, however, a 7-year-old boy was still missing.
Hours later, agents gathered information of a home in Edinburg possibly harboring the missing child. Agents with the assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and encountered the boy, alone and in good health. No principal or caretaker was identified at the residence. The child was transported to be reunited with his awaiting family at a Border Patrol facility.
This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.