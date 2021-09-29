NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Keller ISD student is suing the district for what her attorney says was its “lack of response, supervision, and discipline,” after she was allegedly harassed by former Timber Creek High School teacher Ricky Badley.

Badley, 45, was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for stalking the 16-year-old student and possessing child pornography.

“I guess a lot of people grow up thinking high school was a great time, but I feel like my memories of high school are always going to be about being in this gross situation, and just feeling like I didn’t know what to do to make it stop,” the student identified as Jane Doe said. “It never felt safe, it never felt fun, and I didn’t feel like I was even learning. I guess the childhood idea that the adults at your school are going to protect you totally went away for me at that time.”

Badley was indicted in September 2020, making him the first defendant prosecuted for stalking in the Northern District of Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In October 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced on Feb. 5 by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Badley admitted that he stalked the student, calling her his “new favorite” and “little girl” and circulating false and vulgar messages about her to her family and friends.

He admitted that from December 2019 to April 2020, he anonymously mailed the victim, her parents, and her classmates numerous letters detailing fabricated sexual encounters between the victim and her teenage boyfriend. He also attempted to anonymously mail out 13 copies of a graphic haiku, which was intercepted by law enforcement before it reached addressees.

“The words this teacher wrote to a 16-year-old girl were obscene in the extreme,” the student’s attorney, Michelle Simpson Tuegel said.. “But what is just as shocking, if not more so, is that upon being handed all of this positive proof, that there is any school official — much worse, an entire school district — that would not take every measure possible to bring the situation to an immediate halt.”

“The words this teacher wrote to a 16-year-old girl were obscene in the extreme,” Simpson Tuegel said. “But what is just as shocking, if not more so, is that upon being handed all of this positive proof, that there is any school official — much worse, an entire school district — that would not take every measure possible to bring the situation to an immediate halt.”

Badley further admitted he sent the victim’s parents an anonymous letter demanding she produce two TikTock videos with sexual undertones. The letter threatened to release false and disparaging information about the victim if the videos were not posted by a certain time.

He was asked by the school to submit his resignation in January 2020, when administrators became aware of his conduct. That same month, the victim’s mother saw Badley driving by the family home. Six months later, in June 2020, the victim noticed Bradley pulling into a parking spot at her private athletic practice before speeding away.

“Just one of Badley’s text messages should have been enough to spur the district into clear and decisive protective action,” said Simpson Tuegel.

The ensuing investigation into Badley uncovered pornographic images of a toddler stored on his laptop. In court documents, Badley admitted he knew the images depicted actual minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.