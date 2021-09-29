FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday afternoon is the start of some big rains, CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray said Wednesday, Sept. 29.
There will be a 70% chance of rain Thursday afternoon and evening.
Rain chances jump to 90% on Friday and back to 70% on Saturday.
“The great greening is soon underway,” said Ray.
The last on inch of rainfall at DFW Airport came about weeks ago.
Storms could develop way to the west Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. which will move east into the Metroplex at night as they weaken.
There is no severe weather expected in the Metroplex.