PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriffâ€™s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating after they say a man killed his mother with a rifle on Sept. 28.

It happened in the 100-Block of Cedar Creek Drive in Azle.

Rebecca Caffey Russell, 64, was allegedly killed in her kitchen by her son, Matthew Ray Russell, 37.

A man contacted the sheriffâ€™s office reporting he was in his room when he heard several shots and a Rebecca screaming. He searched the home and found her lying on the kitchen floor bleeding. She told the caller she had been shot. He saw Matthew, holding a rifle and instantly pointed the weapon at the caller, who fled the home into a nearby wooded area as he heard several additional shots fired. He then contacted the sheriffâ€™s office to report the incident.

Sheriffâ€™s deputies arrived on scene and discovered Rebecca deceased inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services, Parker County Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers were called to the scene to assist sheriffâ€™s deputies in the search for Matthew. The Texas Rangers were also contacted to assist in the investigation.

Sheriffâ€™s deputies created a perimeter of the home and canvassed the area for Matthew. Palo Pinto County Sheriffâ€™s Office later reported they had him in custody. Matthew was booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail for public intoxication.

Sheriff Authier said investigators are seeking a motive behind the shooting at this time.

The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results from the Tarrant County Medical Examinerâ€™s Office.

Matthew Russell was charged with first-degree felony murder. His bond has not been set.