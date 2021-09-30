DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police say traffic investigators have narrowed down the suspect vehicle from a Sept. 25 hit-and-run to a white 2014-2019 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle is missing a black piece from the right side of its front bumper, which investigators have in their possession and are continuing to process.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. last Saturday at Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive.

A caller reported a woman in a wheelchair crossing Brinker Road had been struck by a white Toyota sedan.

The driver took off, failing to stop and render aid.

Denton Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the female victim, who had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, to a local hospital.

“Pieces of the suspect vehicle were located by investigators at the scene of this major crash, and investigators are diligently working to identify both the suspect driver and the specific vehicle involved,” Denton PD said in a news release Thursday, Sept. 30.

Denton PD is requesting that any vehicle repair shops that service a vehicle matching this make, model, color, and damage description please call lead Traffic Investigator Ryan Rigdon at 940- 349-7941.

“Additionally, we are asking the public to please assist us in bringing this driver to justice. If you notice a white Toyota Corolla you regularly see has new damage to the right front bumper as of

Sept. 25, or have other tips or information, please call 940-349-7941. Lastly, if you are the driver from this crash and are reading this, Denton PD urges you to do the right thing and turn yourself in,” the department said.